Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound gets a 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2025

Love is pouring from all across for filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s new film Homebound. Featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, the film premiered at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025 on Wednesday and received a 9-minute long standing ovation.



The special moment was shared on Dharma Productions' social media pages soon after the film’s screening and shows director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar visibly emotional, hugging each other and tearing up amid cheers and claps within the audience.

Homebound at Cannes

The video was shared on Dharma’s X account. “9 minutes of pure love & applause! Team Homebound receiving all the appreciation at @Festival_Cannes!”

Homebound is Ghaywan’s second film at Cannes. The director’s debut film, Masaan, featuring Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi and Vicky Kaushal, had premiered at Cannes 2015 and even won an audience award.



A day earlier, on Tuesday, the team of Homebound turned heads as they walked the Cannes red carpet looking stunning in designer bests. Janhvi Kapoor was a vision in pink while Ishaan and Vishal looked dapper, as did Ghaywan and KJo.

About Homebound

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound is the story of two childhood friends from a small village in North India who pursue a police job that offers them the dignity they have long been denied. As they move closer to their goal, rising desperation strains their bond. Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa play the leads, while Janhvi Kapoor is in a cameo role.



Homebound has been selected in the Un Certain Regard section of Cannes 2025.