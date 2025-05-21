

What a beauty! Indian actress Jahnvi Kapoor has made a gorgeous debut at the Cannes Film Festival. After teasing millions of fans with her fashionable looks and small updates, her look for the D-day is finally out, and it's all things pink and classy.

As per Dietsabya, channelling her mother and Bollywood superstar Sridevi, the Bollywood star looks classy in the pink structured dress with a dramatic hood by designer Tarun Tahiliani. She is in Cannes to attend the screening of her movie Homebound. The actress walked the red carpet with actor Ishaan Khatter and filmmaker Karan Johar, who also made their fashionable debut at Cannes. Several videos and photos of her look have surfaced online.



Exuding princess-like vibes, the actress wore a structured top paired with a matching voluminous skirt and a perfectly draped dupatta, adding a touch of grace to her overall look. She accessorised her look with layered pearl necklaces and matching diamond studs.



Keeping her makeup soft and minimal, she opted for a dewy pink finish that complemented her look. Her hair was tied in a neat, low bun, adding more sophistication to her appearance.

Meanwhile, Ishaan looked dapper in a custom Gaurav Gupta outfit. Exuding royal charm, he wore a maroon velvet jacket, paired with black pants. To complete his look for the sunny day, he sported black sunglasses.



Apart from Ishaan and Janhvi, actor Vishal Jethwa and director Neeraj Ghaywan also walked on the carpet for the screening.

More about Homebound



Indian film Homebound is premiering at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025 in the Un Certain Regard section. Ghaywan’s film also features Vishal Jethwa and reportedly has Janhvi in a cameo role. Karan Johar has produced the film. Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese is also the executive producer of the film.



