Aishwarya Rai's touchdown at Cannes! Actress arrives with daughter Aaradhya

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai and her fashion choices for the Cannes Festival have always been the talk of the town. The actress was recently spotted at Nice airport along with her daughter Aaradhya. Several videos were shared by the actress' fan page on social media.

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya arrive for the Cannes Film Festival

A video shared by a fan showed Aishwarya looking elegant in a navy blue long trench coat, while her daughter Aaradhya was seen in a black coat. The mother-daughter were warmly welcomed by a man at the Nice airport, who also gave a box of chocolates to Aaradhya.

The appearance of the mother-daughter duo has ended the speculations of the actress skipping this year's Cannes Film Festival. Needless, the fans are now super excited to see her and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Eagerly waiting for her new look". Another user wrote, "She is finally back". "Love how we went from a bouquet for Ash to a box of chocolates for Aaradhya", wrote the third user.

When will Aishwarya Rai walk the red carpet of Cannes 2025?



Rumors are rife that the actress will be walking the red carpet on May 21 or 22. Over the years, Aish has been a regular attendee of the festival, impressing the world with her numerous scintillating looks. No matter, whether the outfit of hers is trolled or praised, she always grabs the attention for carrying it with confidence.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai made her Cannes red carpet debut in 2002 when she attended the world premiere of her film Devdas featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.