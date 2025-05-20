Oops Moment! Nicole Kidman's major fashion mishap on Cannes red carpet

Hollywood veteran actress Nicole Kidman's appearance on Cannes red carpet became the talk of the town. But the star faced a major wardrobe malfunction after several pictures from the event went viral on social media.

Nicole Kidman's 'awkward' mishap at Cannes 2025

Nicole Kidman attended the Kering Women In Motion Awards. The actress looked stunning in a red lace floor-length turtleneck gown by Balenciaga. But, her wig was not pinned properly which also showcased several of her natural strands peeking out. This was a dead giveaway that 'not everything beautiful' is natural.

She had accessorized her look with red-pointed-toe pumps and a delicate gold watch with pop-blue nails.

Nicole Kidman receives the Kering Women Award at Cannes

The Babygirl actress received the award at the Women in Motion dinner, which is a part of a program set up by luxury group Kering in 2015. The actress began her career in Australia with the films Bush Christmas and BMX Bandits among others. She gained worldwide recognition after she featured in Days of Thunder. Her other notable works include Batman Forever, Aquaman, Practical Magic, Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rogue, Margot at the Wedding, Stoker, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer among others.

Nicole Kidman has also bagged several accolades including Academy, BAFTA, Critics Choice, Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Awards among others.

Apart from films, Nicole Kidman has also featured in several TV shows- Chase Through the Night, Matthew and Son, Five Mile Creek, Vietnam, Saturday Night Live, Sesame Street, Big Little Lies, Top of the Lake: China Girl, The Undoing and Nine Perfect Strangers among others.