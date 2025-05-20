

Actress Jessica Mann has shared shocking revelations against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein



On Monday (May 19), Mann - one of the accusers in Weinstein's retrial - took the stand to testify against the disgraced Hollywood producer, whom she used to refer to as ‘’Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde''.



Speaking about the relationship that was consensual at one point, Mann revealed she first met him at a party in 2013.



Harvey Weinstein would turn into a 'monster'



On the witness stand, Mann told the New York jury how she met Weinstein and addressed why she continued a relationship with him after the initial incident.



“I referred to him as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” Mann said before adding, “The word ‘No’ specifically was like a trigger to him.”



She recalled how Weinstein initially brought up industry-related material during their first meeting. Later, he invited her to his hotel room, saying that he wanted to give the actress and her friend a script for Vampire Academy. After Mann was inside his bedroom, he performed unwanted oral sex on her, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



When asked about why she went on to have a relationship with him aftetr all the disturbing encounter, Mann, crying on the stand and taking long pauses, said, “I just decided to have a relationship with him. I’m sorry if that’s a bad decision. I just did. I also just wanted to buy time because I really didn’t know how to handle it.”



”I just thought it would take the pain away,” she said, adding that “maybe the mixed feelings i had [about the oral sex incident] was just because I wasn’t in a relationship and if I was in a relationship it would feel different.” Mann said, as per THR.



Rape accusations



Describing a disturbing sexual encounter, Mann said she was in the New York City with friends and was scheduled to meet Weinstein for breakfast. However, upon arrival, she found out that he was in the process of booking a hotel room.



“I didn’t want to go into a room with him,” said Mann. After following him to his room, in which she didn't want to go.



Further, Mann claims that he repeatedly held the doors as she tried to leave. He grabbed her arms and told her to undress.



“This is about the moment where I just gave up,” she said.



Mann shared that Weinstein went to the bathroom and injected himself with a substance. Later, she found an erection-inducing drug needle in a garbage can with a label reading — “necro-something” — apparently used by Weinstein.



“I found on Google that it basically meant ‘dead penis,’ and you inject it and it can only be used a certain amount of times back-to-back over a certain time,” she told the jury, as per NYP.



“I was freaked out. Did I get exposed to something?” Mann recalled her instant thought she had. “It was scary.”



She went on to reveal that at one point, Weinstein would call her beautiful and hail her. But in the next moment, he would reveal his dark side.



“Everyone said going to Hollywood was the devil’s playground,” she testified. “He told me I was beautiful and encouraged me and that meant a lot to me.”



“There were times… I wouldn’t want to do something and I felt like I was just being used for sex,” she said.



She added, “The word ‘no’ was a trigger for him. This other personality – I called it ‘The Monster side’ – would come out.”



Among all the other criminal sexual charges, rape allegations are among one of the most serious charge in the retrial.