Lilo and Stitch: Release date, plot and more to know about Disney live-action remake

The popular animated film Lilo and Stitch is coming back to theatres this year. The sci-fi comedy film is a live-action film that recently premiered at the El Captain Theatre in Los Angeles. Know the release date, plot, cast, and many more details about the film.

Plot and cast of Lilo and Stitch

Lilo and Stitch tells the story of a lonely girl named Lilo, who befriends a dog-like alien named Stitch to help her bond with the family. Stitch is unaware that he is engineered to be a destructor and is pursued by other aliens and social workers. How the chaos ends with Lilo having her happily ever after with family, forms the main crux of the story.

Helmed by Dean Fleischer Camp and written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, and Mike Van Waes, the film stars Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders, Sydney Elizabeth, Zach Galifianakis, Courtney B Vance, Tia Carrere, and Amy Hill among others.

Is Lilo and Stitch a remake?

Lilo and Stitch is a live-action remake of Disney's 2002 animated film of the same name. The original Lilo and Stitch writer-director Chris Sanders will be reprising his voice role as Stitch. The visual effects are provided by Industrial Light & Magic.

The film's soundtrack by Walt Disney Records will feature almost all of the songs from the original film. These include Elvis Presley's songs You're the Devil in Disguise, Hound Dog, Heartbreak Hotel, and a new cover of Burning Love produced by Bruno Mars.

Lilo and Stitch is scheduled to release in the United States on May 23, 2025. The same day will be released in India as well.