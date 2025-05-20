Cannes 2025: Denzel Washington gets into heated argument with photographer at red carpet

Hollywood veteran actor Denzel Washington is making headlines for his appearance at Cannes Film Festival. Not for award or any film screening, but for his heated exchange with a photographer on the red carpet which is now going viral on social media.



Denzel Washington's fiery spat with a photographer



In the viral clip, before the ceremony began, a photographer touched Denzel, who promptly told him to stop. But, the man was unaffected by the actor's anger, who kept on saying "Stop, stop, never put your hands on me again". The man then went on to grab Washington who was getting distressed with each minute.

Soon after the video was circulated, fans took to the comment section to showcase their support for the actor. One user wrote, "I think they are hassling Denzel, definite boundary violations to grab his arm like that". Another user wrote, "Who are these two men jawing at him?". "It's my opinion that the guy grabbing Denzel looks like he is high under the influence of something", wrote the third user.

Denzel honoured with Palme d'Or award at Cannes



The two-time Oscar winner received a surprise honorary Palme d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival in recognition of his outstanding career.

For the unversed, the American actor, producer and director began his career in theatre and Broadway. His notable works in Hollywood include Malcolm X, Crimson Tide, The Equalizer, Safe House, The Tragedy of Macbeth, A Journal for Jordan and Unstoppable among others.

He has bagged several accolades including Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Awards, Awards at Berlin International Film Festival and Toronto Film Critics Association.