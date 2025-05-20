Cannes Film Festival: It was a full house as stars rained at the film festival alongside real rain. Rihanna braved the rain as she stunned at the Cannes red carpet in a striking blue gown with partner ASAP Rocky while flaunting her baby belly.

Rihanna at Cannes

She attended the world premiere of Highest 2 Lowest at the festival.

She wore a sky blue dress to accompany ASAP Rocky, who stars in the film alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s latest film.

The paparazzi couldn’t get enough of the superstar as she flaunted her belly. Rihanna is expecting her third child with Rocky. She revealed her pregnancy at the Met Gala earlier in May. Rihanna and Rocky are parents to two children – sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 20 months.

Directed by Spike Lee, Highest 2 Lowest is an English-language remake of Japanese director Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 film High and Low set in modern day New York. It stars Denzel Washington as a music mogul tied up in a life-or-death ransom plot with Rocky as Yung Felon, an aspiring rapper who will stop at nothing to achieve his dream.

Alongside Washington and Rocky, Highest 2 Lowest features Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice, Dean Winters, John Douglas Thompson, LaChanze, Aubrey Joseph, Michael Potts and Wendell Pierce.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

Rihanna has been very supportive of ASAP Rocky ever since they started dating. She has often been seen attending events that Rocky is a part of. She also stood by the rapper during his felony shooting trial in Los Angeles. Rocky was facing two assault charges stemming from a 2021 shooting incident that occurred outside the W Hotel in Hollywood.

After a three-week trial, Rocky was found not guilty on all counts.

In other news, there have been rumours that Rihanna might make a comeback with some new music. We wonder if there is any truth to those rumours.