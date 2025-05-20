Netflix drops new trailer for the highly anticipated second season of DAN DA DAN anime

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Dan Da Dan. The new trailer also gives us a short preview of the second season's opening song "Kakumei Dōchū" (On the Way) by Aina The End. The new season will premiere worldwide this July.

A look back at season 1’s success

The opening song from Season 1, "Otonoke", performed by hip hop duo Creepy Nuts, was number one on the Billboard Japan Hot 100. The first season of Dan Da Dan became a global phenomenon after its release in 2024 and earned multiple award nominations. The show is based on the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu.

The show is a wacky horror comedy that follows high schoolers Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura, who form an unlikely friendship when they discover that both aliens and ghosts exist, leading them on a journey to uncover the truth about these paranormal entities.

What to expect in season 2

Season 2 of the show will be streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll this July and will be available in both the original Japanese and English dubs. In the new trailer, we see Momo and Ken take on the big bad in Season 2.

In the upcoming season, Momo and Ken travel to a remote village where Momo's childhood friend, Jin Enjoji, lives to investigate a haunted house. They come face to face with a powerful and dangerous spirit. The new season will be directed by Fūga Yamashiro, with a screenplay by Hiroshi Seko.

Season one compilation film to release worldwide

A compilation film, Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye, featuring the final three episodes of Season 1, is set for release in Asian markets on May 30 and in North America and Europe on June 6 and 7, respectively.

The first season of Dan Da Dan consists of twelve episodes and is currently streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll. The second season will stream worldwide on July 3.

