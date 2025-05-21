Janhvi Kapoor is slaying at Cannes! The actress is at the French Riviera to attend the screening of the Indian movie Homebound at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.



A day after making her red carpet debut, Kapoor made the morning at Cannes even hotter with her impeccable fashion game.



Janhvi Kapoor's fashion game!



On Wednesday (May 21), new photos of the actress donning a jaw-dropping outfit resurfaced online. Exuding the charm of an Egyptian queen, Kapoor wore a custom Anamika Khanna creation - a backless sea green dress.

Posing against the backdrop of the blue sea, the top of the dress featured intricate golden embroidery, while the skirt featured a long train. The highlight of the dress was the unique styling of the necklace. While the front of the dress was entirely covered, the beaded necklace adorned her back. Matching her attire, she accessorised her dress with traditional earrings, ear cuffs and chunky bangles.



As for Janhvi's makeup, her look was enhanced by natural tones with brown and pink blush, nude lips, winged eyeliner and highlighter that accentuated her facial expressions. Kapoor was styled by her cousin sister Rhea Kapoor.



Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes look



For the Cannes red carpet debut, Janhvi's first Cannes exuded princess vibes in Tarun Tahiliani's custom dress. Channelling her mum Sridevi, Janhvi wore a dreamy outfit featuring a corset top with a pleated voluminous skirt. A dupatta was draped beautifully around her torso to the hair bun like a ghoonghat, adding grace to her look.



She attended the screening of her movie Homebound. The actress walked the red carpet with actor Ishaan Khatter and filmmaker Karan Johar, who also made their fashionable debut at Cannes.

