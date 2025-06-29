/Deepika Padukone can’t get enough of Brad Pitt in F1, posts cheeky IG story

Brad Pitt's F1 movie has been getting rave reviews since it hit the big screen, and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is a fan. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a cheeky review for the film, praising the actor. F1 has been receiving praise for its technical brilliance and intense racing scenes, which were shot on location and with minimal CGI. Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a post, “Brad Pitt. That's it, that's the post. iykyk." The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, best known for helming the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, which starred Tom Cruise reprising his role from his 1986 film Top Gun.

What is F1 about?

Brad Pitt plays the role of Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver who is given another chance to return to the sport, but must mentor his rookie teammate, Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, on a fictional Formula 1 APXGP team. The movie is currently number one at the box office, having grossed over $64.5 million, exceeding its projected $60 million box office projections.

The movie has a reported budget of $200 million and boasts an ensemble cast that includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem, Kim Bodnia, Shea Whigham, and Joseph Balderrama. The movie will also feature all 10 teams and their drivers who participated in the 2023 Formula One season.

WION review of F1

In WION's review of the film, Shomini Sen wrote, “Filming a F1 race from a driver’s and a team perspective is tricky, but the film's cinematographer Claudio Miranda, who has earlier worked with Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, makes this film an immersive experience. The film’s camera takes you inside the world of Formula One, its fast-paced, nerve-racking races, which make or break people’s careers. The film is a treat for all racing enthusiasts.”