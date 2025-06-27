Brad Pitt’s LA mansion ransacked, investigation underway

Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles residence has been targeted by thieves, with police confirming the property was ransacked on Wednesday night. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, three suspects broke in through a front window around 10:30 p.m. and proceeded to ransack the house. While officials did not specifically name Pitt, the address of the home matches a property he purchased in 2023. The suspects fled with stolen goods, though authorities have not disclosed what was taken or the value of the items. US media reports confirmed that Brad Pitt was not at home during the incident, and police are continuing their investigation.

F1 gets positive reactions

Brad Pitt is currently promoting the release of his new film, F1. The movie has been receiving positive reactions from critics and is expected to gross somewhere between $35–40 million in its opening weekend from the US markets. Brad Pitt plays the role of Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver who is given another chance to return to the sport, but must mentor his rookie teammate, Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, on a fictional Formula 1 APXGP team.

Pitt reflects on filming

In a recent interview, the actor shared his experience working on the film, saying, “It was just such a high that I’ve never experienced before, I can put myself back in that car on certain tracks and I’m instantly happy.”

A star-studded cast

The movie has a reported budget of $200 million and boasts an ensemble cast that includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem, Kim Bodnia, Shea Whigham, and Joseph Balderrama. The movie will also feature all 10 teams and their drivers who participated in the 2023 Formula One season.

Brad Pitt has one more movie in his 2025 line-up, the survival drama Heart of the Beast, directed by David Ayer. Pitt stars as a former Navy SEAL, who finds himself lost in the Alaskan wilderness after a near-fatal accident.