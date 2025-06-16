/Brad Pitt is willing to do a film with Tom Cruise again on this condition: ‘I am not going to…’

Brad Pitt has expressed interest in working with Tom Cruise again in a film together, but he has some conditions. The two Hollywood stars had famously starred together in the 1994 horror drama Interview With the Vampire and have never reunited on screen afterwards.

However, Pitt has said he doesn’t have problems working with Cruise as long as the roles don’t require him to do death-defying aerial stunts



In an interview with E! News at the Mexican premiere of his upcoming film F1, Pitt referred to the popular aeroplane stunt of Cruise and said he is willing to do a movie with the latter only if the stunts are performed on the ground.

"Well, I'm not gonna hang my a** off airplanes and sh*t like that," Pitt said with a laugh when asked about working with Cruise again. "So when he does something again that's on the ground, [then yes]," Pitt told E! News.



Cruise over the years has built a reputation for performing death-defying stunts without a stunt double in all his movies.

Meanwhile, Pitt's F1 movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the duo behind Cruise's record-breaking Top: Gun Maverick.

Pitt's movie was being developed while Cruise's movie was in post-production. Top Gun: Maverick earned 1.4 billion USD at the worldwide box office in summer 2022.

Kosinski recently told GQ magazine that he originally planned to reunite Cruise and Pitt for his version of Ford v Ferrari, although the studio never approved his budget.

James Mangold ended up directing Ford v Ferrari with Christian Bale and Matt Damon instead.

"Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is super capable and very skilled," Kosinski said when asked about what would've happened had Cruise starred in F1 over Pitt.

