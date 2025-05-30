F1 Movie: Top Gun director reveals why he chose Brad Pitt over Tom Cruise

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is the upcoming sports drama F1. The movie stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a washed-up Formula One driver who gets a second chance at a comeback. F1 used a lot of practical effects to film intense and often dangerous racing scenes.

Joseph Kosinski, who helmed Tom Cruise's blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick, is directing the project and was recently asked why he picked Brad Pitt over Tom Cruise, considering the movie's heavy reliance on dangerous stunts, something Cruise excels in.

Kosinski opens up about the casting choice

In an interview with Variety, Kosinski revealed why he picked Pitt over Cruise: "They both have the natural talent for driving. But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more."

He continued, "Tom pushes it to the limit. I mean, really to the limit. That terrifies me. I mean, I’ve done loads of Mission: Impossible with Tom, and it’s the most stressful experience for someone like me, building cars for him, doing stunts with him. Whereas Brad listens and he knows his abilities, and I think he’d be the first to say, ‘Yeah, I’m not going to do that.’"

Cruise revs up his own racing plans

While the director had a very practical reason for his choice, it does seem that it has had the opposite effect on Tom Cruise, who is said to be planning a sequel to his 1990 hit Days of Thunder, where he played Cole Trickle, a young NASCAR driver trying to prove himself. But before Cruise hits the race track, he will be reuniting with Joseph Kosinski for the third instalment of Top Gun.

As for F1, the movie has a reported budget of $300 million and boasts an ensemble cast that includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem, Kim Bodnia, Shea Whigham, and Joseph Balderrama. The movie will also feature all the 10 teams and their drivers that took part in the 2023 Formula One season.

F1 will be released worldwide on June 25, 2025.