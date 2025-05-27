Tom Cruise writes a ‘Thank You’ note as Mission Impossible 8 performs well at the box office, fans call him ‘Mr Cinema’

Actor Tom Cruise seems to be overwhelmed with all the love pouring his way for his latest release Mission: The Final Reckoning. The film has had a stellar opening at the box office in the US and has been doing brisk business worldwide.



Moved by all the love, Cruise took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note that moved his fans, thanking everyone for making his film a success. Here’s what he said.

Tom Cruise shares a thank-you note

Tom began his note by acknowledging how well Mission Impossible 8 performed during the weekend and thanked everyone involved, writing, “This weekend was one for the history books! Congratulations and thank you to every filmmaker, every artist, every crew member, and every single person who works at the studios. To every theatre and every employee who helps bring these stories to the audiences, thank you. To everyone that works at Paramount Pictures and Skydance, thank you for your many years of partnership and unwavering support.”

Cruise also thanked his fans and wrote, “And most of all, THANK YOU to the audiences everywhere – for whom we all serve and for whom we all LOVE to entertain. Sincerely, Tom.”

Many of his fans were moved by the warm note and showered him with comments of praise on the post. One “No, thank YOU, Tom; I’ve already saw it 3 times, and I got the chance to see you and get an autograph from both you and McQuarrie at the Mexico Premiere; forever grateful for your job, till next time, Agent Hunt.”



Another agreed, “No, Thank YOU Mr Cinema.” A fan noted, “Tom saved cinema in 2021 and has saved it again in 2025.” Another emotional comment read, “dont make us cry like this.”

MI8’s box office performance



The extended Memorial Day weekend in the US saw Mission: Impossible 8 clash with Disney’s Lilo & Stitch. The opening ticket sales for the Tom-starrer set a record for the franchise, which has generated more than $4 billion worldwide. Box Office Mojo reported that the film earned $77 million domestically in its four-day opening weekend, and $204 million worldwide. Lilo & Stitch inched ahead with a slight margin and earned a staggering $341 million.

WION's review of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

In her review, Shomini Sen of WION wrote, “ Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning also suffers from an inconsistent narrative. The film oscillates between being reflective and thought-provoking to an out-and-out action entertainer, which on many occasions defies logic. One expects high-octane, death-defying stunts in Mission: Impossible films, but director Christopher McQuarrie, who also serves as co-writer and co-producer of the film, tries to jump into the conversation around AI and its misuse in the world.”