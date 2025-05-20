Argo

Starring Ben Affleck, this espionage thriller film is based on a true event. Adapted from the 1999 memoir The Master of Disguise by the US CIA Operative Tony Mendez and the 2007 Wired article The Great Escape: How the CIA Used a Fake Sci-Fi Flick to Rescue Americans from Tehran, the CIA mission dubbed the “Canadian Caper,” it was a mission was a joint operation between the CIA and the Canadian Government conducted in 1979