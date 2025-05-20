Published: May 20, 2025, 12:46 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 12:46 IST
From Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible series to Ben Affleck's Argo, here are the list of best spy movies that you should definitely watch.
1 / 7
Best spy movies of all time
With twists, drama and action, the celluloid world is filled with spy movies that are among the most gripping and intriguing to watch. Check the list.
2 / 7
Argo
Starring Ben Affleck, this espionage thriller film is based on a true event. Adapted from the 1999 memoir The Master of Disguise by the US CIA Operative Tony Mendez and the 2007 Wired article The Great Escape: How the CIA Used a Fake Sci-Fi Flick to Rescue Americans from Tehran, the CIA mission dubbed the “Canadian Caper,” it was a mission was a joint operation between the CIA and the Canadian Government conducted in 1979
3 / 7
Munich: The Edge of War
Set against the backdrop of the 1938 Munich Agreement, this period spy thriller follows Europe on the brink of war as Adolf Hitler prepares to invade Czechoslovakia. Amid the tension, British diplomat Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann travel to Munich for a high-stakes conference. In the film, a mission has been planned to rescue six US diplomats from Tehran, Iran under the
4 / 7
Bridge of Spies
A dramatic thriller based on historical events, Bridge of Spies is directed by Steven Spielberg and stars the prolific Tom Hanks as lawyer James B. Donovan. He does everything possible to secure the release of Francis Gary Powers, a convicted CIA pilot whose U-2 spy plane was shot down over the Soviet Union in 1960.
5 / 7
Three Days of the Condor
For fans of classic Hollywood, Three Days of the Condor is a must-watch. The film follows a CIA researcher who finds all
6 / 7
Casino Royale
No list of spy movies is complete without a James Bond film featuring the iconic spy. The third screen adaptation of Ian Fleming's 1953 novel, Casino Royale, pits Bond against a private banker who funds terrorists in a high-stakes game of poker.
7 / 7
Mission: Impossible series
It has been more than 25 years since the first Mission: Impossible film was released, introducing Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). Since 1996, eight films have been released in the franchise—some have wowed audiences, while others have received mixed reactions.