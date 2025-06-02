/Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax spotted in troubling state weeks after near-death accident

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 21-year-old son Pax Jolie-Pitt has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The star kid was spotted in a troubled state after a night of partying in Los Angeles.

Pax Jolie-Pitt night partying goes wrong?

As per several reports, the young adult had to be helped by his friends to even stand and walk after leaving the Chateau Marmont Hotel recently. This comes weeks after he had suffered a major injury after he crashed his e-bike.

The incident took place when Pax was riding his e-bike near his home in Los Angeles in a heavy traffic area on Los Feliz Boulevard when he crashed his bike into a car.

Reportedly, he had suffered head injuries as he was not wearing a helmet while riding the bike. After the incident to ICU and was released a week after his admission.

All about Pax-Jolie Pitt

Pax Jolie-Pitt was born Pham Quang Sang in Vietnam on November 29, 2023, and was raised in an orphanage called Tam Binh Orphan Centre. In March 2007, he was declared a Jolie-Pitt and was given the name Pax Thien which means peaceful sky. Pax is the younger brother to Maddox Chivan and the older brother to Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Leon, and Vivienne Marcheline.

For the unversed, Angeline and Brad began dating in the mid-2000s and married in 2014. After years of legal battles and public disputes, the duo's divorce was finalized on December 30, 2024.

The main reason behind their divorce was after a private plane fight in which she claimed Pitt was drunk and abusive to her and their six children. Although he was not charged by authorities after investigations at the time Jolie declined to press charges.

They have been in a face-off to gain control over the ownership of their French vineyard, which had also served as their wedding venue, and also embroiled in a bitter custody battle.