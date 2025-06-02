/Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Mike Myers mentioned during Sean Diddy Combs trial

More celebrities are being mentioned during the explosive testimony of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial, which is now in its third week. Diddy has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering.



The testimony in the trial of the 55-year-old music producer began on May 12. The disgraced music mogul appeared in court to sit through testimony from another alleged victim, ‘Mia,’ his former assistant Capricorn Clark and celebrity stylist Deonte Nash.

Diddy's former executive assistant, Capricorn Clark, mentioned both Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey during her testimony in the sex trafficking trial. Clark compared Cassie Ventura to Houston and Carey during her testimony.

Clark claimed she thought Cassie was talented but was more of a studio artist.

"Why do you think she just had talent as opposed to being very talented?" Diddy's lawyer asked the ex-assistant.

"Um, talented to me is Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey," Clark said. "Very talented is that level of performer, entertainer. Cassie was more of a studio artist."

Clark called a studio artist “a little bit more comfortable in the vocal booth to have a little bit of things equalized for you and, you know, engineered properly. Less of a live performer.”

Mike Myers' former assistant testifies against Diddy

Meanwhile, Diddy's alleged victim, who has been allowed to testify under the pseudonym "Mia," testified she previously worked for Mike Myers.

"What did you do for Mike Myers?" the prosecution asked in court. "I was his personal assistant," Mia replied.

Before working with Mike Meyers, Mia, the alleged victim who worked for Diddy from 2009 to 2017, also served as a personal assistant to fashion designer Georgina Chapman.



Other celebrities who were mentioned in the trial include musicians Nas and Kelis. Capricorn Clark claimed Diddy took her to Central Park and threatened to kill her after he learned she had previously worked for Suge Knight.

"Did you ever walk in Central Park other than that one time with Mr. Combs?" Diddy's defense asked.



"Earlier that day," she said. "We, he was giving me the run of the, you know, run of show, what the job would be like. And we walked from the east side of the park to the west side of the park, and we ran into Nas and Kelis in the middle of the park."



Diddy's former stylist, Deonte Nash, mentioned rapper French Montana during his cross-examination who was reportedly signed by Diddy’s Bad Boy Records.