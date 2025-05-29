Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura becomes a mom again amid trial

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: As the trial continues, the biggest witness in his trial on sexual crimes has welcomed her third child. We are referring to Diddy’s ex Casie Ventura, a singer herself.

Cassie just had a baby

Cassie has just delivered her third child, a son.

The news came out on Wednesday in the middle of the ongoing Sean Diddy Combs' sex trafficking trial. Cassie is an important witness in the case. She finished testifying earlier this month while visibly pregnant over four emotional days on the stand. In her testimony, Cassie gave details of the emotional and physical abuse. She claimed she was beaten and raped by Diddy, a man she once loved.

The update on Cassie’s baby came out as several publications confirmed she delivered in a New York hospital.

At the trial, stylist Deonte Nash also testified that he talked to Cassie the previous day to congratulate her on the birth. The stylist worked for Diddy for over a decade.

Cassie Ventura, now 38, is best known for the platinum-selling 2006 hit single “Me & U." She married personal trainer Alex Fine in September 2019. Their first daughter, Frankie Stone Fine, was born that same year and they welcomed their second daughter, Sunny Cinco Fine, in 2021.

Diddy's trial update

As for Diddy, he is currently on trial in New York on charges that he used his status to force women, including Cassie, into drug-fueled “freak-offs” with male sex workers and engaged in other abusive acts against people who relied on him for their careers.

Diddy Combs has pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

After days of taking witness stand, Cassie came out and released a statement through her lawyer that she hoped her testimony will help others “heal from the abuse and fear.”