/No way! You wouldn't believe two bikini-clad mega stars feature in Diddy's evidence files

Who would believe that names like Rihanna and Serena Williams could be a part of Sean Diddy’s freak off parties? New evidence files in Sean Diddy’s trial reveal that these two mega icons were once a part of Diddy’s parties. Whether they were a part of the parties or were also a part of all the drama that ensued at those parties, we can’t know for sure at this point.

Rihanna and Serena Williams with Diddy?

The evidence files reportedly contained a black-and-white photograph of Rihanna and Serena Williams, as per the Daily Mail.

The image is said to have been taken in 2012. It shows Rihanna and Serena Williams lying on a bed wearing bikinis beneath a mirrored ceiling. There is also a third woman lying with them – reportedly she’s Capricorn Clark, Diddy’s former assistant.

This could be the same outing when Diddy’s ex Cassie Ventura said she was fired. She said in her testimony that she was fired during a vacation with Rihanna. This was the image that Cassie sent to Diddy during a long text exchange.

Diddy's ex Cassie's testimony

The defence included the photo among dozens of messages and images aiming to portray Cassie as a willing participant in what they call an “intense, unorthodox romance.”

One message from Cassie reads, “Going to FO [Freak-Off] on Tuesday!! These are all the things that I need Pop Pop to be with me at. Lol.”

Prosecutors argue that Cassie was emotionally manipulated and coerced into participating in sex acts over their 11-year relationship. She said during her testimony that she participated in these sex encounters just to keep the peace.

The defence then showed messages like when Cassie wrote, “I just want it to be uncontrollable.” In another she wrote, “I want it to be the first time for the rest of our lives.”

To these, Cassie told the court these didn’t reflect how she truly felt. “There’s a lot we skipped over,” she said.