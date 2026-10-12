/Telangana man allegedly recruited into Russian military dies near Ukraine border

43-year-old Telangana man, allegedly forced into the front lines of Russia, had died on the Russia-Ukraine border, according to a voice message sent by Khan's fellow resident Sirshu Ashok on October 12, Monday. Afzal had died the previous week, but the death has not been officially confirmed.

According to a report by the New Indian Express, Afzal and three others were men who travelled to Russia on the promise of jobs, but they were misled about the nature of the work and subsequently recruited into the military service and deployed near the Ukraine border.

Khan's family approached the Foreign Ministry and urged them to contact Russian authorities to establish his whereabouts and, if his death is confirmed. They also sought urgent efforts to secure the safer return of the other three men.

Their families said that Bhukya Ravinder, Sirushu Ashok, Megavath Prakash and Mohammed Afzal Khan were promised civilian jobs in the oil industry for which each paid ₹3 lakh. Megavath Prakash's wife, Megavath Sunitha, said in her complaint that an intermediary named Madhava Rao approached the family in February 2026 with an offer for Prakash to work a stable, civilian job for a private company in Russia.

They were promised work in construction, gardening, security, and the oil industry. After reaching Russia, they were working in grass-cutting and gardening-related work. They were employed there for five months and paid for only two months.

Later they became unemployed and were inducted into military-related duties with the promise of citizenship and other monetary benefits. According to Sunitha, when she questioned Madhava Rao about her husband's sudden unemployment, Rao demanded an additional ₹50,000 to coordinate alternative employment through Russia-based handlers, Odde Yellaiah and Telu Krishna.

In the military, they were made to carry bombs and perform dangerous frontline duties and were subjected to physical harassment, resulting in injuries, the family members claimed. Their families approached the Telangana government on September 29, requesting intervention. According to a report by Times of India, Nizamabad police arrested Gourav Chaudhary, 34, in connection with the alleged recruitment.