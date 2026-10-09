/One Indian killed in Riyadh airport attack; 11 others injured : MEA

An Indian national from Hyderabad has died of injuries from the attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, and 11 Indians were among the more than 300 people injured, the Indian Embassy said on Sunday.

"We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains," the embassy said. It added that its officials were in touch with local authorities and had reached out to hospitals to check on the injured Indians.

The attack on Saturday, Oct 10, killed at least 13 people. The dead include four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshis, and one each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Sudan and the Palestinian territories, besides the Indian. Saudi Arabia has blamed Houthi militants.

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It was the latest of several attacks on the airport in the past week. Strikes on Oct 6 and 7 hit King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport, killing three people and injuring 36, according to Saudi aviation authorities.

The Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the "repeated attacks" and the "dastardly attack on October 10." It said such attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are "completely unacceptable and must cease immediately." The ministry expressed solidarity with the Saudi government and people, and hoped peace would return to the region soon.