/Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting 2026: Date, venue, schedule, agenda and key issues - All you need to know

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington this week for a high-stakes three-day summit, as the two countries seek to stabilise ties strained by disputes over trade, Taiwan and the Iran war. Xi is scheduled to arrive in Washington on Wednesday (September 23), marking his first visit to the US capital in more than a decade. The meeting will also be the second interaction between Xi and Trump this year.

The summit comes at a crucial time for both countries, with trade tensions, critical mineral supplies and geopolitical disputes expected to dominate discussions.

Trade wars and reciprocal tariffs

Add WION as a Preferred Source

One of the key issues on the agenda will be the future of the US-China tariff truce, which is due to expire on November 10. The truce had paused a major trade war between the world's two largest economies, which had raised concerns over global supply chains as Washington and Beijing imposed tit-for-tat tariffs. Although the two sides have avoided imposing new tariffs for nearly a year, they have yet to reach a lasting trade agreement.

Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng is currently in the US for talks with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as Washington and Beijing attempt to make progress before the Trump-Xi meeting.

Xi Jinping's Washington visit: Schedule

Wednesday, September 23

Xi is scheduled to arrive at Joint Base Andrews, outside Washington, DC. Trump is expected to personally welcome the Chinese president at the military airfield.

Thursday, September 24

Thursday is expected to be the main day for bilateral diplomatic discussions between Trump and Xi. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host a formal welcoming ceremony for Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, across the South Lawn, State Floor and Rose Garden.

According to an official White House press briefing, 479 military personnel representing all branches of the US Armed Forces will take part in the ceremony.

The programme will include remarks by both leaders, a military salute and demonstrations. It will conclude with a military flyover involving a B-2 Spirit and four F-22 Raptors.

A state dinner for Xi and Peng will be held in the East Room of the White House later in the evening.

Friday, September 25

On Friday morning, Trump and Melania Trump are scheduled to welcome Xi and Peng to the South Portico of the White House for private tea. The two couples will then travel to the National Archives in Washington, DC.