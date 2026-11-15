/‘I wanted to do justice to her performance’: Ami Trivedi reveals how she prepared to voice Sai Pallavi’s Sita in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 has received appreciation from audiences for its grand presentation, music and performances. While Sai Pallavi has earned praise for portraying Sita, the Hindi version of the film has also drawn attention for the voice behind her character. Veteran voice artist and actress Ami Trivedi lent her voice to Sita and has now shared insights into the experience.

Speaking about how she landed the role, Ami revealed that the audition process felt almost destined.

“Auditioning for Sai Pallavi’s character seemed like a divine placement. Somehow, the voice matched on the mic. Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra said the same to me. When I saw her performance, I thought I had an added pressure of doing justice to her approach. She did it so beautifully. Her performance was effortless. Everything felt extremely beautiful. So, it was easy for me to get into her scenes. I wanted to make sure I delivered on her expectations,” she said.

Ami Trivedi reveals how Sai Pallavi helped her

Getting the voice right was only one part of the process. She worked with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra and even interacted with Sai to gain a better understanding of how she approached her scenes.

Recalling these conversations, she said, “The discussions pertained to sticking to the character. Again, fortunately, my voice matched Sai’s. Also, most of it was instructions from the director on how to perform the scenes. I even interacted with her and she told me what used to go on in her mind while performing scenes. That information was very helpful to me.”

Ami also spoke about the responsibility of voicing Sita. "Sita is divine and there are many sentiments involved with her. I wanted to stay true to the character. I had to stay in the outline of the portrait Sai had created. I didn’t want to go up or down on the level of my performance. I didn’t want to sound wrong while portraying the character.”

Ami Trivedi recalls dubbing an emotional Sita scene

Among the sequences that required particular attention was the scene in which Sita addresses the people of Ayodhya while leaving the kingdom. “There is a scene when they are leaving Ayodhya and Sita is addressing its citizens. Nitesh Tiwari was very specific about it. There are many emotions in that scene. She gets teary-eyed, but at the same time, she is a queen, a princess and a warrior. She is also very kind. Sai Pallavi portrays all those nuances in her performance. At one point, she also has a crack in her voice. I had to put that crack in the voice in my performance, too.”

She added, "You only need to understand your character. When I am performing as Sita, my own performance isn't important. As a dubbing artiste, it’s important that I do justice to the performance of the actor. I made sure I got into her (Sai Pallavi’s) skin. I didn’t want to have my own interpretation of the character.”