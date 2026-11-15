/Dhanush backs Sai Pallavi's casting as Sita in Ramayana, says 'you won't find another Sita like her'

The casting of Sai Pallavi as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 has sparked debate among netizens and moviegoers, with some questioning her suitability for the mythological role. Amid the ongoing discussions, actor Dhanush has come forward in support of Sai, saying that no one in India could portray the character like her.

Dhanush backs Sai Pallavi amid backlash over her role as Sita

At the audio launch and pre-release event for their upcoming film OM in Chennai, Dhanush addressed the online criticism directed at his co-star Sai Pallavi over her casting as Sita Maa in Ramayana Part 1.

He spoke in Tamil, which translates to: "There was a lot of noise around her playing the role of Sita. I don't get it. She even prays during the gaps between shots. She has so much devotion to God. She has a pure heart. She's beautiful and a great performer."

The National Award winner continued to stand up for the actress and praised her portrayal, saying that no other actress in India could match her in the mythological role.

He stated, "Even if you search across the whole of India, you won't find another Sita like her."

Why did the internet backlash at Sai Pallavi over her role as Sita Maa?

Sai's casting as Sita in the epic mythological saga sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens questioning her suitability for the role. Soon after her casting was announced, users began comparing her appearance with their idea of how Sita Maa should look on screen, based on descriptions in sacred texts and scriptures.

Her curly hair, natural appearance and overall look became talking points, with several social media users saying they had imagined a different portrayal of the mythological character.

The actress also faced criticism over her Hindi accent, as she primarily works in South Indian cinema and is less fluent in the language. Some users questioned whether she would be able to deliver the Hindi dialogues convincingly. Amid the discussions, the makers decided to have renowned television actress Ami Trivedi dub Sai Pallavi's dialogues in Hindi.

Dhanush's work front

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in the Tamil action thriller Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja and released in 2026. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju and KS Ravikumar. Before this, he appeared in Aanand L. Rai’s romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, alongside Kriti Sanon.

The actor is next set to feature in the crime thriller OM, co-starring Mammootty and Sai Pallavi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.

For his versatility and acclaimed performances, Dhanush has received several awards and accolades. At the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, he received a Special Mention for his performance in Captain Miller, while his directorial venture Raayan won the award for Best Tamil Feature Film.

Sai Pallavi's work front

Sai will also appear in OM alongside Dhanush. She is set to portray Nithya Reddy IPS, a former Assistant Superintendent of the Andhra Pradesh Police, in the thriller OM.