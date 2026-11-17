The US government has opened a fresh front in the Nvidia controversy, confirming an investigation into Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed over suspected violations of American chip export restrictions. The Commerce and Justice departments said on Monday (Nov 17) that they were working together to investigate the company over allegations that it helped divert Nvidia’s most advanced technology to China, bypassing Washington’s export controls.

In a joint statement, the departments said they would “bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred.”

How did Megaspeed come under US scrutiny?

The Commerce Department first launched a probe into Megaspeed in 2024 over possible export control violations. In May 2025, it sought records from Nvidia relating to “direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed”.

A month later, Nvidia placed the Singapore-based company on its “no sell” list. US federal agents also carried out an “on-site, in-person” inspection at Megaspeed and questioned former executive Alice Huang, whom authorities suspect of spying for Beijing.

The Justice Department subsequently took the lead in the criminal investigation, according to the statement.

Nvidia controversy puts US officials under pressure

The investigation has drawn further attention following revelations about Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang’s personal life. The 63-year-old reportedly had an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, who is not related to him. He acknowledged an affair in a letter to employees but did not identify the woman.

Huang stepped down last week after at least two affairs were revealed. He had led Nvidia since co-founding the company in 1993.

The controversy has also exposed disagreements within Donald Trump’s administration. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused the Commerce Department of overlooking reports about Megaspeed's alleged activities.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to testify before the Senate, while Huang is scheduled to appear behind closed doors before the House of Representatives ahead of November 26.