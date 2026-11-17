At least six people were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying around 30-35 passengers plunged into a gorge nearly 100 metres below a bridge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday. According to police, the vehicle was travelling from the Pokhari area towards Ransi when the driver lost control near Bhatwari-Kandara, causing it to fall into the deep gorge.

The accident occurred at around 4:30 am near Gular Bazaar, when the vehicle plunged into the gorge below Gular Bridge. The vehicle was reportedly travelling from Haridwar to Chamoli when the incident took place. Rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and launched an operation to evacuate passengers trapped in the gorge.

Authorities said around 20 injured passengers had been rescued and were being shifted to hospitals in ambulances for treatment. Teams from Agastyamuni police station, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and 108 ambulance services reached the spot following the incident. A rescue and relief operation was launched under the leadership of the Circle Officer (CO), Rudraprayag.

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