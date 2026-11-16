/Sarojini Nagar flats controversy: Is NBCC overstepping its mandate, keeping buyers in dark?

A serious question is being raised over the resumption of the auction of flats in Avenue Towers, Sarojini Nagar, Delhi, as the matter is still pending in court, but NBCC, the government-run construction company, says no litigation exists.

Critics say this could mislead both existing flat owners and prospective buyers. The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to NBCC asking for its response. The wider question is whether arbitrary decisions in e-auctions run by public sector companies can stand up to legal scrutiny.

The legal challenge

The challenge rests on a Supreme Court ruling of January 6, 2026, in Golden Food Products India vs. State of Uttar Pradesh. The court said an auction has its own legal weight and must be conducted fairly. If a bidder has legitimately placed the highest bid above the reserve price, that bid cannot be cancelled without a solid and valid reason. The court also said that a bid cannot be rejected simply because the authority expected a higher price.

Relying on this ruling, three petitioners have challenged NBCC’s action in the Delhi High Court. They allege that their highest bids were rejected without justifiable reason. The High Court has taken the matter seriously and cited the Supreme Court’s decision in its order.

HC seeks replies from NBCC, govt

The High Court has issued notices to NBCC and the Central Government and asked both to reply within two weeks. The next hearing is scheduled for January 12, 2027.

NBCC’s fresh auction

Despite the pending case, NBCC issued a new notification on November 6, 2026, for the e-auction of flats in Avenue Towers. It covers 49 units, including those whose earlier auction was cancelled on October 28.

Two major concerns stand out. The first being Clause 6.5 of the new sale documents, which says no case related to the property is pending in any court. Yet the petition of the three bidders has been heard by the High Court, and a notice has been issued. This creates legal uncertainty for new buyers, who are bidding on disputed units without being told about the case.

The other is a higher reserve price. NBCC has raised the reserve price by nearly 10 per cent, from Rs 37,161 to Rs 40,877 per square foot. This raises the question of whether NBCC has ignored the sanctity of the auction process despite the Supreme Court’s guidance and whether it is giving new buyers false assurance while the case is pending.