/Vaaste singer Dhvani Bhanushali announces engagement to esports entrepreneur Yash Bhanushali; see pics

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali, best known for her hit song “Vaaste,” has shared a glimpse of a special personal moment as she enters a new chapter of her life. On Friday, the singer took to Instagram to announce her engagement and posted a carousel of pictures from her dreamy proposal, giving followers a look at the romantic evening and showing off her diamond ring.

Dhvani Bhanushali announces her engagement

On November 13, Dhvani took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her proposal to Yash Bhanushali. Announcing her engagement, the singer accompanied the post with a heartfelt note, giving fans a glimpse of the special occasion.

She wrote, "Found me my cupcake for life 🙈💗 Said yessss."

In the first picture, Dhvani is seen sharing a special moment with her fiancé as she hugs him tightly following the proposal. She opted for a casual outfit featuring a brown camisole top paired with a black leather skirt. Meanwhile, Yash is seen wearing a printed jacket with blue denim jeans and shoes.

In another photograph shared by the singer, Yash is seen planting a kiss on Dhvani’s cheek. The last photo in the carousel shows Dhvani flaunting her diamond ring, with a stunning sunset in the background adding to the romantic setting.

Several members of the entertainment industry took to the comments section to congratulate the singer and wish the couple on their engagement. Asees Kaur wrote, "Congratulations ❤️" Meanwhile, Sukriti Kakar also showered her blessings on the couple and wrote, “Congratulations."

Who is Yash Bhanushali?

Yash Bhanushali is an entrepreneur and the founder of Orangutan, an esports organisation that operates in the gaming, talent management and competitive esports space. He co-founded the venture with Jai Shah in 2021, and the organisation has teams competing in popular gaming titles such as BGMI, Free Fire and Valorant.

Apart from his business interests, Yash is also interested in photography. The couple is believed to have kept their relationship private and away from the public eye before announcing their engagement on November 13, 2026.

About Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani Bhanushali is an Indian singer who began her musical journey with the acoustic version of "Humsafar" from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and gradually made a name for herself in the Indian music industry. She rose to fame with her hit song Vaaste in 2019.