/Children's Day 2026: The history behind November 14 and its connection to Chacha Nehru

Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 14 across India to honour childhood and the importance of children's education, rights, and well-being. The day marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, who was fondly known as Chacha Nehru for his love and affection for kids. But why was his birthday chosen for the occasion, and how did November 14 become Children's Day in India? Here's what we know.

Children's Day 2026: History and significance of Bal Diwas

Children's Day, also known as Bal Diwas, is observed every year on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Fondly known as Chacha Nehru, he was admired for his affection for children and firmly believed that they played a vital role in shaping the country's future.

However, Children's Day was not always celebrated on November 14 in India. Until 1964, the country observed it on November 20, in line with Universal Children's Day, established by the United Nations in 1954. After Jawaharlal Nehru's death on May 27, 1964, India began marking his birth anniversary as Children's Day to honour his affection for children and his contributions to their welfare. Since then, November 14 has been celebrated nationwide as Bal Diwas, or Children's Day.

Why did children adore Jawaharlal Nehru?

Nehru believed that children were the foundation of a strong and progressive nation. He often emphasised the importance of providing them with proper education, care and opportunities to grow. His affection for young minds earned him the popular name, and children would often be seen greeting him with roses as a small token of love.

His views on childhood went beyond affection. He believed that investing in children's education and overall development was essential for India's progress. He also stressed the need to create an environment where young people could learn, explore their interests and develop their abilities.

He helped lay the foundation for India's modern educational and research infrastructure by supporting the establishment of premier institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), which aimed to support the country's development.

In one of his often-quoted remarks, Nehru said, "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

How is Children's Day celebrated in India?

Schools and educational institutions across the country celebrate the occasion with cultural programmes, dance and music performances, games, competitions and special activities for students. Teachers and parents also mark the day by reminding children of their importance and encouraging them to follow their dreams.