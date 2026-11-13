/British actor David Walliams being investigated for 'serious sexual offences’

British comedian and children's author David Walliams is facing allegations of sexual misconduct involving multiple women. In a recent update, the actor is being investigated for ‘serious sexual offences.’

David Walliams, a known figure in the UK entertainment industry and a successful children's book author, was accused of wrongdoing against multiple girls in reports published by ITV and the Guardian, which shook the world.

Police are investigating British author and comedian David Walliams for 'serious sexual offences’

On Thursday, the Met Police launched an investigation into David after reports alleged that the well-known personality had been accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

The Met is investigating the separate allegations from those reported by the two publications. But they are proactive and reviewing the report. Both publications have published reports alleging that Walliams has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, including one who was aged 15 at the time when thet met.

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The police have since received “a number of allegations of non-recent serious sexual offences involving a man now in his 50s.”

“The allegations are separate from those reported by ITN and The Guardian,” the force said in a statement. “However, as part of their investigation, detectives are also proactively reviewing that reporting to establish whether there is any evidence of offences.”

In a statement announcing the investigation, the Metropolitan Police urged potential victims to come forward and speak about it

“We would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to come forward and speak to us, no matter when it happened,” said Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney.

“We know reporting allegations of this nature can be daunting, but specialist officers are on hand to provide support, answer questions and guide you through the process.”

British actor David Walliams denied all the allegations

David, the BAFTA-winning star, known for Little Britain and Come Fly With Me, has denied all the allegations. According to the BBC, the star said that he had a, ‘’casual sexual relationships''

I realize I did not always take people’s feelings properly into account. That is something I regret. And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did,” he said.



He added: “I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me.” The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to his reps for comment.

The British star has lost the legal case to stop media organisations from reporting claims against him.