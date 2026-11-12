/Who is Aarti Shah? Indian-origin Nvidia board member who could have a say in Jensen Huang's future at company

As questions grow over Jensen Huang's future at Nvidia, attention has shifted to the company's board of directors and the individuals who will influence its next leadership decision. Among them is Aarti Shah, an Indian-origin business executive who has been a member of Nvidia's board since 2020. Shah will be among the directors responsible for deciding whether Huang should continue as the company's CEO or whether a leadership change needs to be considered. The development comes after reports about Huang's alleged extramarital relationships brought unwanted attention to the chipmaker's leadership.

The New York Times reported that Huang had two extramarital affairs. One reportedly involved Kimberly Powell, an Nvidia executive who joined the company in 2008 and leads its healthcare business. US officials are also reportedly investigating whether the other woman had connections to Chinese intelligence. Nvidia has said that Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and employees. Reuters has reported that the company's board is preparing to discuss his future. Directors are also reportedly weighing the possibility of appointing an interim CEO while looking for a permanent successor with assistance from an external recruitment firm.

Who is Aarti Shah, and how did she join Nvidia's board?

Aarti Shah began her professional journey with an academic background in statistics and mathematics. She completed her bachelor's and master's degrees in these subjects in India before moving to the US for further education. She later earned a PhD in Applied Statistics from the University of California, Riverside. Shah spent 27 years at pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, where she held various positions spanning research, statistics, technology and business management.

Her roles at the company included Senior Statistician, Research Scientist and Vice President for Biometrics. She also served as Global Brand Development Leader in the company's Bio-Medicines business unit. By the time she left Eli Lilly in 2021, Shah had risen to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer. Her professional experience has since taken her to the boards of several prominent organisations. Alongside Nvidia, she joined the board of Swiss pharmaceutical company Sandoz Group AG in 2023.

At Sandoz, she serves on the science, innovation and development committee, as well as the human capital and ESG committee. Shah has also been a trustee of financial services company Northwestern Mutual since 2020. She is part of the organisation's audit and distribution and technology committees. Her involvement also extends to the non-profit sector. She serves on the boards of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and its fundraising organisation, American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC).

Additionally, she is the secretary and a trustee of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur USA. Earlier in her career, Shah completed a nine-year term on the Indianapolis Public Library Foundation's board and spent four years working with the Centre for Interfaith Cooperation.

Why Aarti Shah's role could matter in Nvidia's leadership decision

Shah's background in technology, data and business management could be particularly relevant as Nvidia's board evaluates its leadership options. However, finding a replacement for Huang would be a significant challenge for the company, considering how closely its growth has been linked to his leadership.

Huang co-founded Nvidia more than three decades ago and helped transform it from a graphics chipmaker primarily serving the gaming industry into one of the biggest players in artificial intelligence. The company's valuation currently stands at approximately $4.5 trillion. His contribution to Nvidia has extended beyond managing its day-to-day operations. Huang has played a central role in identifying technologies worth investing in and translating the work of Nvidia's engineers into commercially viable products.