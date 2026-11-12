/Clashes erupt in Barcelona as millions join Spain’s first general strike in 14 years

Clashes broke out between protesters and police in Barcelona as millions of people took part in Spain’s first general strike for 14 years, called by unions over the housing crisis and the high cost of living.

Around 120,000 people joined a protest in the capital Madrid. More than 50,000 turned out in Barcelona, where masked men set fire to rubbish bins and smashed shop windows as police fired tear gas.

Pepe Álvarez, the head of UGT labour union, said the strike was a success with “massive” participation, while Unai Sordo of the CC OO union said turnout was “very significant”.

Local media reported that a group of people threw fireworks at police and looted shops, including the Lego store. Protesters were also seen trying to enter the Apple Store.

Earlier in the day, there was major disruption around Madrid and Barcelona, with traffic halted on several main roads amid the heavy presence of police officers wearing helmets and riot shields.

“We’ve completely brought the city to a standstill. Everyone’s out there, despite the rainy weather; everyone’s out on the streets,” said a protester in Madrid.

Another protester said the housing situation is outrageous and the cost of living compared to wages is completely unsustainable.

The strike was triggered by widespread protests over affordable housing and rising living costs after the eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal from a flat in Madrid where she had lived for seven decades. She died in hospital weeks later.

Rental prices in the capital have risen in recent years.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called snap elections last month after parliament failed to approve his plan for housing reform. Spaniards are due to vote in parliamentary elections on 29 November.

Spain last witnessed general strikes in 2012 under the conservative government of Mariano Rajoy.

And while previous strikes have been problematic for the government in power, this one is different. Sánchez and his ministers have even encouraged workers to put down tools and demand affordable housing.