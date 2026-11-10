/6 UK lawmakers ask British Foreign Secretary to seek safeguards on Sheikh Hasina’s Bangladesh return

A cross-party group of 6 UK parliamentarians has written to Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, calling for a coordinated diplomatic push to address what they describe as the politicisation of justice in Bangladesh and to secure firm safeguards before any return by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The letter, dated 27 October 2026, is signed by Bob Blackman CBE MP (Conservative, Harrow East), Jim Shannon MP (Democratic Unionist Party, Strangford), Seamus Logan MP (Scottish National Party, Aberdeenshire North and Moray East), and three SNP MSPs: Martyn Day, Paul McLennan and Alan Brown, together with former MEP Dr Charles Tannock MBE. The signatories ask the Foreign Secretary to lead efforts on four priorities: protections against execution and other serious harm; independent scrutiny and effective legal remedies; international monitoring; and support for mediation and political reconciliation.

“Our central concern is that criminal justice is being used to pursue political conflict,” the letter states. “Serious allegations against Sheikh Hasina require independent investigation and fair adjudication. They must not become a vehicle for retaliation or the exclusion of political opponents.”

The parliamentarians note that Sheikh Hasina has indicated she intends to return around December 2026, although the timing and arrangements remain uncertain. They highlight her conviction and death sentence in absentia, and refer to concerns raised by Human Rights Watch about the proceedings, including her lack of representation by counsel of her choosing and her ability to participate effectively in her defence.

They call specifically for “an unequivocal written undertaking from the competent authorities that Sheikh Hasina will not be executed, supported by the legal measures necessary to give it effect.” On legal remedies, the letter urges an effective opportunity to challenge the conviction and sentence, with meaningful participation by lawyers of her choice, and criticises restrictions associated with Articles 47(3) and 47A of Bangladesh’s Constitution.