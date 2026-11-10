/Ramayana creates history: First Indian film ever to top UK & Ireland box office

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is out in theatres, and it is receiving a roaring response from audiences across the globe. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie has made history not just at the domestic box office, but internationally as well.

Just five days after its release, the film became the first Indian feature ever to debut atop the UK and Ireland box office.

An adaptation of the sacred Hindu epic Ramayana, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Ramayana makes history as the first Indian film to top the UK and Ireland box office

The mythological adventure opened to strong reviews from critics and audiences alike, and has now become the first Indian feature to debut atop the UK and Ireland box office, collecting £2.1 million ($2.8 million). What's more surprising is that it topped the list despite competition from new releases, pushing the Godzilla Minus Zero into third place.

The second position was taken by Disney's Wild Horse Nine with $1.9 million. Anime Ltd's Godzilla claimed the third spot with $1.8 million.

However, this is the first time any Indian film has taken the top spot. Earlier, the second place was secured by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, SS Rajamouli's RRR in 2022, Shah Rukh Khan starrers Pathaan and Jawan in 2023, and earlier this year.



Ramayana box office report

As per Sacnilk, Ramayana's worldwide gross has crossed Rs 673.90 crore. In India, the movie has collected ₹413.90 Cr (₹346.35 Cr net) and overseas ₹260.00 Cr. On Tuesday, the movie entered ₹260 crore Hindi net in just five days, putting it in a strong position to join the fastest Hindi-language films to cross the ₹300 crore mark.

Ramayana review

Film critic Shomini Sen briefed the movie as Yash’s powerhouse performance and jaw-dropping VFX fuel Nitesh Tiwari's epic.