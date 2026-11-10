Foreign Ministers of the G7 group meet in Paris starting on Monday (November 9, 2026) for two days of talks. The scheduled meeting is expected to see European powers press the United States, demanding a fair settlement for Ukraine in the war against Russia. This discussion will deter Washington from further military action against Iran.



G7 ministers from the leading industrialised nations, including Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, are gathering with preoccupations strikingly similar to those of the March meeting held this year.

Iran's Guards behind cyberattacks on fridges: France

On the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris, France accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of being behind "unprecedented" cyberattacks on supermarket fridges in the country last month. In response to it, France vowed to launch European-level sanctions against Tehran.

France's statement indicates the attack on the Swathes of French supermarkets, which were hit in the October 11 and 12 cyberattacks, raising the temperatures in their refrigerators. In some cases, the attack forced them to throw away entire inventories of perishable food.

"I can confirm that this attack was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said of the cyberattacks. "This attack is unprecedented in both its scale and its level of aggression," he said.

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The meeting focuses on Russia’s war against Ukraine, which traces back to February 2022, when Moscow launched a full-scale invasion, marking its fifth anniversary. In addition, Washington has also not ruled out further strikes against Iran, even in the wake of President Donald Trump’s Republicans suffering losses in the midterms. Attention will be focused on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is set to attend both days of the meeting.

French G7 presidency

The G7 ministerial gathering marks one of the closing events of the French G7 presidency, which earlier this summer saw President Emmanuel Macron host Donald Trump for the leaders’ summit in the lakeside resort of Evian. The meeting had originally been planned for the southern port city of Marseille, but was relocated to Paris at the last moment, with organisers citing only scheduling reasons for the change.



The gathering comes as US-mediated negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv get underway in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and Wednesday (November 10–11), aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, talks that have left European capitals wary that Kyiv could be pushed into accepting unfavourable terms.