/At least 11 cops killed, 12 injured after gunmen attack police team in Northwest Pakistan

At least 11 policemen were killed, and 12 others were injured in northwestern Pakistan's Kohat district on Wednesday (November 11). Kohat police spokesman Muhammad Nauman Zeb confirmed that gunmen opened fire at a police team which was en route to conduct a raid against illegal gold mining.

The attack took place in the Darbokach Jalandhar Banda area, between Kohat and Karak districts, according to the local daily Express Tribune. During the attack, five police vehicles were also set on fire.

