Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /At least 11 cops killed, 12 injured after gunmen attack police team in Northwest Pakistan

At least 11 cops killed, 12 injured after gunmen attack police team in Northwest Pakistan

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Nov 11, 2026, 20:55 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 20:55 IST
At least 11 cops killed, 12 injured after gunmen attack police team in Northwest Pakistan

Image is used for representational purpose. Photograph: (Magnific)

Story highlights

Kohat police spokesman Muhammad Nauman Zeb confirmed that gunmen opened fire at a police team which was en route to conduct a raid against illegal gold mining. The attack took place in the Darbokach Jalandhar Banda area, between Kohat and Karak districts.

At least 11 policemen were killed, and 12 others were injured in northwestern Pakistan's Kohat district on Wednesday (November 11). Kohat police spokesman Muhammad Nauman Zeb confirmed that gunmen opened fire at a police team which was en route to conduct a raid against illegal gold mining.

The attack took place in the Darbokach Jalandhar Banda area, between Kohat and Karak districts, according to the local daily Express Tribune. During the attack, five police vehicles were also set on fire.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics