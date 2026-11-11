/WATCH | Hanuman Chalisa recited for 1st time at UK House of Lords

The Hanuman Chalisa was recited for the first time at the House of Lords in the United Kingdom during a Diwali celebration organised by the Labour Asians Society on November 9. The video of the incident is doing rounds on Facebook on Nov 11. The event brought together parliamentarians, community leaders and members of the British Asian community. The celebration was held in the Cholmondeley Room and Terrace at the Palace of Westminster and was led by Manish Tiwari, Founder of Here&Now365, and hosted by Lord Uday Nagaraju of Bloomsbury, patron of the Labour Asians Society.

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In the video, the recitation is being done alongside tabla and harmonium performace, marking a significant moment in the Diwali celebration at the British Parliament. Tiwari is seen addressing the gathering and highlighting the importance of Hanuman Chalisa. "Diwali is the light that shines across the divide of communities and is an essential part of our shared ancient heritage. It is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists, and today it is embraced by people of every background across Britain. To hear the Hanuman Chalisa recited here for the first time is a moment our community will remember for a long time," he said.

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