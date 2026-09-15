/UK's Zack Polanski learning from Zohran Mamdani? Green party leader's Urdu campaign video goes viral

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has gone viral after he released a campaign video in Urdu ahead of the October 8 by-election in Holborn and St Pancras. In the video, Polanski introduces himself in Urdu and urges voters to support the Green Party in the upcoming contest. He includes a message: “Vote for the Green Party on October 8.” Polanski previously utilised Bengali (Bangla) in political advertising. Polanski was confirmed as the Green Party candidate for the seat last week after former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer announced he would step down as the area's MP to focus on a role in international affairs.

The by-election is set to take place on October 8. Polanski has led the Green Party of England and Wales since September 2025 and has served as a member of the London Assembly since 2021. He previously served as the party's deputy leader from 2022 to 2025. The contest is being closely watched as a test for Labour. His campaign style draws similarity with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Polanski’s deployment of campaign videos and literature spoken entirely in Urdu and Bengali to directly target South Asian and Muslim communities in British by-elections heavily mirrors Mamdani’s established approach in New York. Both campaigns heavily rely on social mediaand storytelling instead of appearing staged. Both Polanski and Mamdani focus on making marginalised voters and for this have faced immense pushback from right-wing and centrist opponents who accuse them of playing "divisive identity politics" or fueling sectarian voting lines. Just as Mamdani has consistently disrupted establishment Democrats in New York by standing aggressively with working-class unions and tenants, Polanski has used these localised tactics to heavily fracture the traditional voter base of the UK Labour Party.