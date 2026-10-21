/Zohran Mamdani's Garba dance goes viral as he joins Indian community's Navratri celebrations | WATCH

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined Navratri celebrations in New York and performed Garba along with members of the Indian community. The Indian-origin leader received a rousing welcome at the Navratri event. Videos shared online shows the 35-year-old dancing along with dozens of women who were dressed in festive Indian wear. Mamdani is seen wearing a black suit, with an Indian-style scarf on top. On Tuesday, Mamdani also extended his greetings to the Hindu community on X. He highlighted the pluralistic nature of the celebrations by acknowledging diverse regional traditions, such as Durga Puja, Dashain, Dussehra, and Navratri, and rituals like Sindur Khela and Golu displays. He is the first South Asian, Indian American, and Muslim mayor of New York City. He is the son of celebrated Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani. He takes part in all major festivals of all communities.



"This week, our Hindu neighbors celebrate the Goddess Durga during the festival of Navaratri. Our neighbors will dance Garba, venerate the Goddess Durga with Sindur Khela, receive Tika from elders, set up Golu in their homes, and so much more. Whether your family calls it Durga Puja, Dashain, Dussehra, or Navratri, may this festival mark a season of reflection and renewal", he wrote on X.

“My mayor got moves,” Trisha wrote in the caption. Another video, shared by Lelin Kandel, showed Mamdani seeking blessings from a temple priest alongside other devotees.

Across New York City, New York state and other parts of the United States, Hindu organisations have organised celebrations to mark Navratri, Durga Puja and other festivals, drawing participation from members of the Indian diaspora and people from diverse cultural backgrounds. The festivities feature traditional Garba and Dandiya dances, elaborate Durga Puja celebrations, prayers, religious rituals and community gatherings.

These events have become an important platform for Indian communities living in the United States to stay connected with their cultural and religious roots while introducing their traditions to a wider audience. From neighbourhood Garba nights to large-scale Durga Puja gatherings, the celebrations bring together families, young people and community members, with cultural performances and traditional rituals forming an integral part of the festivities.