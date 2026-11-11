/40,500% spike: This Rs 2,500 iPhone is staging a comeback. Here's why

Apple may have launched its most ambitious iPhone yet this year, but trends show that Gen Z is actually interested in a device the company launched 13 years ago. It is the iPhone 5C, and the appeal lies in its "vintage" camera, which generates "low-fi" photos, and it has got the youth hooked. Compare and Recycle reported that searches for "Buy iPhone 5C" have shot up by 40,500 per cent in the past year.

The iPhone 5C is no longer available in the market as it was discontinued in 2015, two years after it was launched on September 20, 2013. People sharing videos of the phone on social media explain that the primary reason they bought it was for the camera. One of the users said, "iPhone 5C is still my all-time favourite iPhone."

Apple described its iPhone 5C as the "most colourful iPhone yet", as it came in five bright colours. It had an 8MP rear camera, a much lower quality compared to the cameras we have today. However, this is the main selling point of this phone. It used to cost £549 and £709 (Rs 70,000 to Rs 90,000) in the UK, but it is available for only £20 (around Rs 2,500) today on eBay, the Daily Mail reported.

iPhone 5C search sees a spike

The interest in the device is evident from the number of searches for the iPhone 5C. Data shows that the search query "buy iPhone 5C" has seen an uptick of 40,500 per cent, "iPhone 5C camera" 1,815 per cent and "iPhone 5C" has seen a 264 per cent spike in the last year. The phone has a camera that delivers "vintage" photos with a lower resolution, reminiscent of the early 2010s look.