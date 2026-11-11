/Latest Epstein report names two new powerful men in fresh sexual assault allegations, urges DOJ probe

A US congressional report on the Jeffrey Epstein investigation has called on the Justice Department to examine allegations involving two prominent men, former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine and French celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai.

The allegations were raised by Sarah Kellen during a transcribed interview with the House Oversight Committee, according to the report. Kellen, described in the document as a long-time Epstein assistant and survivor, was among the people whose testimony was examined as part of the congressional inquiry.

The committee has recommended that the Justice Department investigate the allegations against Levine and Fekkai. The report does not establish that either man committed a crime, and the recommendation is a call for further investigation rather than a finding of guilt.

Why have Levine and Fekkai been named?

Levine served as mayor of Miami Beach from 2013 to 2017. Fekkai is a French celebrity hairstylist.

Their names appear in the report's recommendations for further Justice Department action following Kellen's interview. However, the specific allegations she made against either man haven't been disclosed.

The recommendation places the two men among individuals whose alleged links to Epstein-related activity the committee wants federal investigators to examine.

Congress calls for fresh scrutiny of Epstein's circle

The report, titled A Review of the Federal Government's Mishandling of the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Criminal Investigations, followed a 15-month inquiry that included 19 transcribed interviews and depositions, alongside a review of government records, financial documents and material from Epstein's estate.

It argues that federal authorities missed opportunities to stop Epstein's abuse and calls for further interviews and investigations into people who may have helped facilitate his activities.

Among those recommendations is fresh questioning of Lesley Groff, another long-time Epstein associate, over what she may have known about or done to facilitate his criminal activity.

The committee has also urged the DOJ to examine financial institutions' handling of suspicious transactions linked to Epstein and to review how non-disclosure agreements may have been used to silence survivors.