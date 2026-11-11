/Ramayana: Part 1 submitted for Oscars 2027: Ranbir Kapoor's film takes independent route to 99th Academy Awards

Ramayana: Part 1 is heading to the Oscars. This year, Marathi film Gondhal has been selected as India’s official entry to the Oscar Awards 2027 in the International Feature Film Category. However, that does not stop others to independently submitting their film for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards.

Now, according to an NDTV report, the makers of Ramayana: Part 1, which was recently released in cinemas worldwide, have submitted the film for consideration at the Oscars 2027.

Ramayana submitted independently at Oscar 2027

While countries officially select one film each year for consideration in the International Feature Film category, other films can be submitted independently from the same country.

Any film that fulfils the Academy's eligibility criteria can submit itself for consideration, irrespective of whether it has been selected as its country's official entry.

An independent feature film can qualify for the Oscars by meeting the Academy's standard theatrical release requirements.

To be eligible for an Oscar, a film must complete a theatrical run of at least seven consecutive days in one of six qualifying US metropolitan areas—Los Angeles County, New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, or Atlanta—with the required daily screenings. Once this requirement is met, the distributor or filmmaker can submit the official entry form online alongside the necessary theater details and film credits.

In contrast, the Best International Feature Film category operates under a distinct selection process governed by the "one country, one film" rule. Films in this category must be chosen and submitted by an officially recognised selection committee within their home country, meaning India can select only one official entry each year.

However, the Academy has now introduced an additional route for independent international films. Films that win certain prestigious awards at designated international film festivals become eligible for consideration, without having to go through their country's official selection committee.

Thanks to the new rule, multiple films from the same country can be sent to Oscars. While Gondhal is India’s official entry this year, Naga film Angh too has become eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film category after winning the Platform Award at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

About Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 has been creating quite an impression on moviegoers. The film was released on November 5 and has already earned over Rs 403.95 crore in India and Rs 673.90 crore globally. Yash co-produced the film, in which he plays Ravan, while Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram and Sai Pallavi plays Sita.