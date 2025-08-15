/18 tourists injured in tempo traveller accident in Ganderbal, Kashmir; eight critical, referred to SKIMS

Srinagar: At least 18 domestic tourists were injured, eight of them critically, after a Tempo Traveller met with a severe road accident at Sumbal Bala on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) Road in Ganderbal district.

Immediately after the accident, local responders and officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation to evacuate the injured passengers from the damaged vehicle.

All 18 injured tourists were subsequently shifted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Gund, where they were provided initial medical assistance and subjected to emergency assessment.

Doctors at PHC Gund conducted a medical evaluation and triage of the injured. While ten passengers were found to be stable and are undergoing treatment at the local health facility, the condition of eight others was stated to be critical.

Considering the severity of their injuries and the need for advanced medical intervention, doctors referred the eight critically injured tourists to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Srinagar, for specialised treatment.

The critically injured passengers have been identified as Sharda Rani (58), wife of Ramesh Ji, resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat; Ramesh Ji (52), son of Bavan Bai, resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat; Jayesh (42), son of Subash Chander, resident of Surat, Gujarat; Shobhna Patel (50), wife of Rajesh Kumar Patel, resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat; Rajesh Kumar, son of Devubhai Patel, resident of Gujarat; Swapna Dyuti Ghosh (24), daughter of Surajit Ghosh, resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal; Mala Ghosh (48), wife of Surajit Ghosh, resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal; Surajit Ghosh (61), son of Late Krishna Dulal, resident of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the remaining ten injured tourists are stated to be stable and continue to receive medical care and observation at PHC Gund.