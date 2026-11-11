/Trump rips into Democrats after failed effort to impeach Hegseth, calls Republican Massie a ‘major loser’

President Donald Trump condemned the House Democrats on Tuesday night after an effort led by outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was nixed in the Republican-led House.

“The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favour of Pete,” Trump added as he attacked the Kentucky Republican minutes after the effort failed on the floor of the House.

“Again, Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military (Long waiting lists to get in!), and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot. The Democrats continue to weaponize and abuse the United States of America. They must be stopped! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump added.

Republican leaders, along with White House officials, worked furiously behind the scenes to ensure enough votes to defeat the impeachment resolution and prevent a humiliating vote for the president.

‘Hegseth a great American patriot’: Trump

Trending Stories

The impeachment resolution, which focused on Hegseth’s handling of the war in Iran and other military hostilities in Yemen, Venezuela and the Caribbean, failed in the House by a vote of 211-204. The House voted to send it to committee, which essentially blocks it from progressing.

Trump called Hegseth “a Great American Patriot.”

“The Democrats continue to weaponize and abuse the United States of America. They must be stopped!” he added.

Massie, who authored the resolution, has been a harsh critic of Hegseth and Trump. He said Hegseth “has violated the norms of war”, even as the Pentagon chief called the impeachment effort “a farce” and “a stunt”.

Pentagon hails blocking of vote to impeach Hegseth

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell celebrated after the House GOP killed an effort to impeach Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth on Tuesday, claiming “TOTAL VICTORY”.