/Senior US Army soldier suspected of spying for Russia arrested in UK by counter-terror police

British counter-terror police said on Tuesday that a senior soldier in the US Army has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia. The 41-year-old senior serviceman was arrested near Gloucester on Tuesday “as part of an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing” and remains in custody at a police station in the British capital. Officers are carrying out searches at two locations in Gloucestershire as part of the ongoing investigation.

He was arrested ⁠on suspicion of ‌offences under sections 1 and 3 of the National Security Act, which relate to obtaining ‌or disclosing protected information and assisting a foreign intelligence service, said a statement.

“The country to which the allegations relate is Russia,” the statement added.

As per reports, the soldier was based at NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps headquarters at Imjin Barracks on the outskirts of Gloucester.

Counter Terrorism Policing said it was not linked to any other ongoing investigations.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement, “This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies.”

“While this investigation is continuing, I want to send a clear message – this FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners,” he added.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, from Counter Terrorism Policing London, described the arrest as “significant”.

“The allegations are serious, and our investigation is very much ongoing,” she said.

The soldier has been detained under the National Security Act 2023, allowing police to hold him without charge for up to 14 days.

Brig Gen Sean Stinchon, commanding general of US Army Counterintelligence Command, said, “The alleged conduct of a senior soldier, entrusted with sensitive information, is a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent.”