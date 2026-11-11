/WATCH | Russian paraglider rescued after getting entangled in high-tension power lines in Himachal's Mandi

A Russian paraglider was rescued safely after getting entangled in high-tension power lines in the Drang area of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Tuesday, officials said. The paraglider, identified as Evakin Alexei, had taken off from Bir-Billing in Kangra district before getting caught in the electricity wires. Following the incident, the district administration launched a rescue operation and safely brought him down with the help of a crane. He was subsequently shifted to the Zonal Hospital in Mandi for treatment.

Sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar) Chandra Prakash said the paraglider became entangled in the power lines after reaching Tandu, sometime after taking off from Bir-Billing. The district administration initiated an immediate rescue operation after receiving information about the incident. The Pathankot–Mandi highway was closed to heavy vehicles during the crane assembly and rescue operation. As a precaution, people gathered at the site laid out a tarpaulin and mattresses on the ground beneath the stranded pilot in case he fell during the rescue attempt.

Watch the video here

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), along with the local administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and trained staff from Gawar Construction Ltd, played a crucial role in the rescue operation. “Despite the incident being outside its direct scope of work, the NHAI promptly mobilised a 146-metre high-reach crane, a technical team and an emergency ambulance from its nearby four-laning project site. The crane operator and trained project personnel played a vital role in the challenging rescue operation,” NHAI wrote in a post on X.