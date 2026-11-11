/Several injured after six coaches of Kolkata–Sairang Express derail in Assam's Digaru, no casualties reported

Six coaches of the Kolkata–Sairang Express derailed in Digaru, near Guwahati, leaving several passengers injured. The train was travelling from Mizoram to Kolkata when the accident happened. According to preliminary information, the locomotive and five coaches also derailed. Several passengers sustained injuries, with some feared to be seriously hurt. Speaking to news agency ANI, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, confirmed that the accident occurred at 6.45 am and there were no reports of any casualties.

"At around 06:54 hrs on 11.11.2026, while Train No. 13125 Kolkata-Sairang Express was being received at Digaru Railway Station in Assam to give precedence to another train, the Loco Pilot could not control the speed, resulting in an unfortunate incident of derailment, in which the locomotive along with 5 coaches derailed," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, told news agency ANI.

"All passengers are safe and no injuries to anyone. Passengers are being taken to their destinations by an alternate train. Relief and rescue operations have been started immediately, and the General Manager along with other officials have proceeded to the site," Sharma further added. Further details, including the exact number of injured passengers, the cause of the derailment and the extent of damage, are yet to emerge.