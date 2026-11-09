/Historic 7,000 Test runs for Mushfiqur Rahim as Bangladesh hold WI to draw in 2nd Test; lose series 1-0

Bangladesh veteran Mushfiqur Rahim became the first from the country to score 7,000 or more Test runs, achieving this feat during the recently concluded drawn second Test against the West Indies in Sylhet. Not only is Rahim Bangladesh’s top run-scorer in Tests, but he is also their most-capped Test player and holds the record for the most centuries in this format for Bangladesh. He reached this milestone shortly after lunch on day five, after completing a single off the West Indian captain Roston Chase to get to nine.

Although he wasn’t aware of this landmark, Rahim celebrated only after his teammate stood up in the dressing room to give him an ovation.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who missed the series opener after suffering a blow to his finger, was also the first Bangladesh batter to reach the 5,000- and 6,000-run mark in 2022 and 2024, respectively. Active top-order batter Mominul Haque and former opener Tamim Iqbal follow Rahim in second and third places for most Test runs for Bangladesh.



Rahim has 14 Test hundreds to his name, including his career-best unbeaten 219, which was Bangladesh’s highest individual Test score before Towhid Hridoy broke that record with his 242 not out earlier in the first innings of the second Test. Mominul and Tamim are also second and third in Test hundreds for Bangladesh, with 13* and 10, respectively.



Since his international debut in 2005, Mushfiqur has played 107 Tests and was the first from the country to play 100 Tests in November 2025. As the country’s most prolific Test batter, Rahim took just 25 innings to get from 6,000 to 7,000 Test runs.

Bangladesh Hold WI to Draw in 2nd Test

In a high-scoring Test match, both Bangladesh and West Indies enjoyed batting in Sylhet. After reducing the visitors to 356 in the first innings, Bangladesh responded with 386 in the first innings, thanks to a maiden double ton from Hridoy.



West Indies replied with a dominant 398 for six declared in their second innings, setting 369 runs for Bangladesh to chase in the final innings. Hridoy was again among the runs in the second innings, scoring a valiant 82, while Rahim missed out on a fifty by just one run.



With Bangladesh’s scorecard reading 184 for four, the two umpires decided to call it a draw, with the two teams shaking hands.



Hridoy won the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, and Jomel Warrican won the Player of the Series for picking up 16 wickets in two Tests.

