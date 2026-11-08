/Diwali 2026: From Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, celebs share festive wishes and family moments

Diwali 2026 brought festive cheer across the country, with celebrities joining the celebrations and sharing warm wishes with their fans. From Priyanka Chopra to Dhanush and Chiranjeevi, the actors took to social media to post heartfelt messages, offer glimpses of their festivities, and wish everyone happiness, prosperity, and good health.

Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her Diwali 2026 celebration with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie, at their Los Angeles home. Priyanka looked stunning in a heavily embellished burgundy-and-gold traditional outfit, while Nick and Malti complemented her in white ethnic ensembles. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. ❤ Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali 🪔"

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined the Diwali celebrations by sharing an Instagram Story in which she was seen playing a game and wished her followers, writing, "Happy Diwali to everyone."

Kareena Kapoor Khan story Photograph: (Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra posted a photo of himself with a box of sweets in a lemon-yellow shirt, writing, “Wishing you all a very sweet Diwali, filled with love, laughter and lots of mithai!🫶🏻”

Chiranjeevi

Superstar Chiranjeevi shared a heartfelt message about hope, happiness and positivity, wishing his followers prosperity and joy.

In his post, he wrote, "The light of the small lamps we light drives away the darkness... No matter how many impossibilities we face, let us move forward by making them possible with our smiles. My heartfelt Diwali wishes to you and your family members!"

Jr NTR

Jr NTR took to X to wish everyone a happy Diwali, extending his greetings to fans and their families.

He wrote, "Wishing you and your family members a Happy Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

Dhanush

Actor Dhanush shared a festive message in Tamil, wishing his followers happiness and love, hoping that every home would be filled with warmth and positivity. His translated message read, “Heartfelt Deepavali wishes to everyone. May every heart be filled with joy, and may the light of love spread through every home.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made Diwali 2026 extra special by sharing a heartwarming family picture with their son, Vihaan, on Instagram. The couple revealed their son's face to their followers for the first time.

Dressed in coordinated festive outfits, Katrina, Vicky and Vihaan looked adorable together. Sharing the picture, they wrote, "Our brightest Diwali yet… Wishing everyone love, light and happiness. - Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan."

Rajinikanth